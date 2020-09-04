First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny and breezy today

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mostly sunny skies stick around for most of today, but so will the pesky breeze that has been around the area for the last few days. Temperatures look to warm into the mid to upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon, but a westerly breeze of 5-15 mph will linger. This also brings a chance for gusts around 25mph, but we may see some gusts reaching 30mph at times around midday as well.

Tonight we see the winds drop off, and they stay on the lower side for much of the rest of the weekend. The best day to get outside this weekend looks to be Saturday with plentiful sunshine, much lower wind speeds and temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Sunday brings a chance for an isolated shower or storm here and there, and mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Temps still look to remain in the low to mid 70s for Sunday however for most.

Next week we are in for a significant cooldown with high temps expected to only reach the mid to upper 50s at times during the middle portion of next week. These temperatures are well below average for this time of the year, and that also brings a chance for a few showers, especially around Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.