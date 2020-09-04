D.C. Everest district using app to help with after school pick-up, traffic

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - With more parents taking their kids to and from school instead of having them ride the bus, area schools are having to deal with an increase in traffic.

At Rothschild Elementary, school principal Rena Sabey says the school is taking precautions to make sure that the pick-up process is both safe and efficient for parents and students alike.

“Our referendum completion couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Sabey. “Some of the safety upgrades we have here at Rothschild Elementary included a separate route for buses only.”

Buses pick kids up in the back of school while parents do so in the front. Not only does this help with traffic congestion, but it also helps limit the movement of traffic as kids are leaving the building.

“All six buses need to be there and then the students are released,” said D.C. Everest District Resource Officer Jeff Zwicky. “All buses are there and stopped, the release happens so everything goes smooth without any congestion or vehicle movement so that everything is safe, kids are all checked off.”

To help keep track of students leaving the buildings, the D.C. Everest district has installed Curb Smart at its elementary schools.

The program gives families a number, and when a parent or guardian arrives at school to pick up a child, they show the number to a school employee outside who then enters the number into an iPad, notifying a teacher that a student can be released.

The program helps with the flow of traffic as well as allowing social distancing to be maintained.

“With more people picking up at the end of the day, we wanted it to be spread that out a little bit,” Sabey said, who says the program also allows for more instruction in class. “We can work with the kids who are later pick up and release the earlier kids and vice versa in the mornings.”

Zwicky admits the first few days of class have been a challenge with traffic and the new system, but thanks parents for their patience as they work through the bugs and get better each day.

“Almost cut down, in some cases, a half-hour in time from the first day to the second day,” Zwicky said. “We are doing the best that we can to notice what they’re [parents] noticing. If they notice something that could be done better we appreciate their feedback.”

