Coronavirus cases skyrocket ahead of Labor Day weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Coronavirus cases skyrocketed in the state’s health report Friday, as county health departments are warning people to avoid large gatherings on the Labor Day weekend.

Almost 1,500 people (1,498) tested positive in the latest results. That’s almost 13% (12.8%) of the 11,702 test results. The number of new cases identified shatters the old record by more than 330 cases. It’s more than double the number of cases identified Thursday despite only about 2,500 more tests.

The DHS told our Fox affiliate in Green Bay, “There was problem with laboratory test reporting over the past couple days that has since been resolved. Some test results from this Monday evening through Wednesday morning were not processed by our system until yesterday, which is why they appear today. It’s important to look at the 7-day averages to get a complete picture of the COVID-19 cases.”

The positive percentage is not a record high. Three daily percentages were higher -- 16.47%, 13.61% and 13.57% -- but those were all in late March, and the state had fewer than 1,000 daily test results those days.

All but six counties reported new cases Friday. Four counties had increases in the triple digits.

Wisconsin now has nearly 80,000 confirmed cases (79,354) of the coronavirus since February. That’s an increase of 10,000 cases in about 13 days.

As you’d expect with a record number of new cases, the percentage of active cases went up, from 9.5% on Thursday to 10% on Friday, or 7,954 people. The number of recovered cases is 70,229, or 88.5%.

The death toll still accounts for 1.5% of known cases. The state reports 1,153 people have died from COVID-19. The latest deaths were in Green, Milwaukee, Portage, Rock and Waukesha counties.

Nearly 6,000 people (5,998) have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, which is 7.6% of all cases. We expect reports on current hospitalizations and hospital readiness by 4 P.M.

County case numbers (counties with new cases or deaths are in bold) are as reported by the DHS. State numbers can vary from county health department numbers, which are updated at different times:

Wisconsin

Adams - 134 cases (+10) (3 deaths)

Ashland - 37 cases (+2) (1 death)

Barron - 382 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 50 cases (+3) (1 death)

Brown - 5,689 cases (+139) (58 deaths)

Buffalo - 84 cases (+7) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 45 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Calumet - 554 cases (+22) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 372 cases (+8)

Clark – 257 cases (+9) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 372 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Crawford – 113 cases (+2)

Dane – 5,799 cases (+140) (40 deaths)

Dodge – 1,233 cases (+24) (5 deaths)

Door - 143 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 270 cases (+6)

Dunn - 187 cases (+4)

Eau Claire - 882 cases (+22) (6 deaths)

Florence - 32 cases (+4)

Fond du Lac - 1,225 cases (+24) (10 deaths)

Forest - 94 cases (+11) (4 deaths)

Grant - 443 cases (+7) (18 deaths)

Green - 278 cases (+6) (2 deaths) (+2)

Green Lake - 101 cases (+6)

Iowa - 123 cases

Iron - 130 cases (+2) (1 death)

Jackson - 77 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 963 cases (+17) (7 deaths)

Juneau - 248 cases (+3) (1 death)

Kenosha - 3,024 cases (+11) (65 deaths)

Kewaunee - 202 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 1,286 cases (+29) (2 deaths)

Lafayette - 186 cases (+2)

Langlade - 84 cases (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 87 cases (+2) (1 death)

Manitowoc - 570 cases (+19) (2 deaths)

Marathon - 804 cases (+13) (14 deaths)

Marinette - 627 cases (+7) (6 deaths)

Marquette - 100 cases (+7) (1 death)

Menominee - 29 cases

Milwaukee – 24,601 (+221) (496 deaths) (+2)

Monroe - 298 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

Oconto - 455 cases (+16) (2 deaths)

Oneida - 222 cases (+3)

Outagamie - 2,137 cases (+123) (21 deaths)

Ozaukee - 974 cases (+33) (18 deaths)

Pepin - 48 cases

Pierce - 296 cases (+1) (6 deaths)

Polk - 179 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Portage - 686 cases (+19) (2 deaths) (+1)

Price - 36 cases (+1)

Racine - 4,129 cases (+66) (91 deaths)

Richland - 56 cases (+5) (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,763 cases (+28) (27 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 24 cases (1 death)

Sauk - 673 cases (+13) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 165 cases (+2)

Shawano – 307 cases (+18)

Sheboygan - 1,141 cases (+38) (9 deaths)

St. Croix - 665 cases (+8) (7 deaths)

Taylor - 117 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Trempealeau - 437 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 115 cases (+8)

Vilas - 124 cases (+4)

Walworth - 1,765 cases (+33) (32 deaths)

Washburn – 71 cases (+1)

Washington - 1,737 cases (+49) (29 deaths)

Waukesha - 5,754 cases (+74) (77 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca - 734 cases (+30) (18 deaths)

Waushara - 179 cases (+11) (2 deaths)

Winnebago - 1,645 cases (+48) (21 deaths)

Wood - 506 cases (+17) (3 deaths)

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.