2 injured in Wood County crash

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff Department says two people were injured Friday morning following a traffic crash in Saratoga.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. at the intersection of 64th Street S. and Church Avenue.

Investigators said a vehicle heading north failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with an eastbound vehicle.

A news release states a 31-year-old and 22-year-old were injured but did not state which driver was at fault.

The crash remains under investigation.

