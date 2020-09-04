2 injured in Wood County crash
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff Department says two people were injured Friday morning following a traffic crash in Saratoga.
The crash was reported around 8 a.m. at the intersection of 64th Street S. and Church Avenue.
Investigators said a vehicle heading north failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with an eastbound vehicle.
A news release states a 31-year-old and 22-year-old were injured but did not state which driver was at fault.
The crash remains under investigation.
