Wisconsin Congressman says schools would get financial help in Covid-19 stimulus plan

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind (D) says the second round of Covid-19 stimulus relief from the federal government would include an increase in funds for school safety.

“In the HEROES Act was substantial funding of support for our schools and school districts including resources for personal protection equipment that they will need in the classroom and throughout the school,” says Representative Kind.

He says it also includes funds for testing and contact tracing.

The HEROES Act was passed by the Democratic-controlled House in May. Republicans in the Senate say it was way too big.

Leaders from both sides say negotiations are pretty much at an impasse.

