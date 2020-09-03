Vote for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group are partnering once again to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. Nominate any product that is manufactured in Wisconsin. The annual competition aims to highlight the state’s vibrant manufacturing industry - which employs 1 in 6 Wisconsinites!

WMC and Johnson Financial Group have partnered together for this contest since 2016, and Wisconsinites have cast over 650,000 votes since its inception. Last year alone, roughly 150 products were nominated and nearly 250,000 votes were cast to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. Products have ranged from motorcycles, military vehicles, cheese products, boats, generators, food carts, iron castings, beer, all-terrain vehicles, snow blowers and much, much more.

The deadline to nominate is Friday, Sept. 4. Then don’t forget to come back on Sept. 14 for the first round of voting. After products are nominated, they compete in a popular vote that sets the field for Manufacturing Madness. In this tournament-style bracket, the Top 16 Wisconsin-made products compete in head-to-head matchups to win the ultimate prize - being named the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.

The winner is announced each year during Manufacturing Month at the WMC Foundation Made in Wisconsin Luncheon in October.

Nominate a product by visiting https://www.madeinwis.com/

2020 Contest Dates:

Aug. 17 – Sept. 4: Nominations Accepted

Sept. 14 – 20: First Round of Voting

Sept. 21: Announce Top 16

Sept. 22 – 27: Round of 16 Voting

Sept. 28: Announce Top 8

Sept. 29 – Oct. 4: Round of 8 Voting

Oct. 5: Announce Top 4

Oct. 6 – 14: Final Round of Voting

Oct. 14: Announce Winner

