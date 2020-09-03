Advertisement

USDA Secretary says 2nd Coronavirus Assistance Program is coming for farmers

By Amie Winters
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The USDA continues to mail checks to farmers under terms of the Coronavirus Food Assistance program. As of the end of August almost 9 and a half billion of the 16 billion dollars allocated for the program had been sent out. Livestock producers have gotten the most-almost 4.7 billion dollars. Another 2 point 5 billion has gone out to non-specialty crop producers while dairy farmers have gotten just over $1.7 billion. Iowa farmers have seen the most money from that program-almost $935 million with Minnesota farmers getting over 583 million and Wisconsin farmers seeing $509.6 million so far.

This week Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said a second Coronavirus Assistance Program is coming. The first program only covers losses through April 15th and farm groups have been vocal in saying that some big losses have hit farm country since then because of the virus. Secretary Perdue says he agrees with that and that he expects to announce a new program any day with sign-up to begin shortly after it’s announced. The sign-up for the first program ends on September 11th.

The USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program is helping a lot of people in need during the Covid-19 pandemic. During July and August, the program handed out over 77 million food boxes filled with dairy and meat products as well as fresh produce purchased directly from American farmers. So far that program has spent over $3 billion and earlier this week President Trump pledged another $1 billion to keep the program going.

The calendar continues to change for major events in agriculture. One casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic is the University of Wisconsin’s Farm and Industry Short course which has been held on campus for over a hundred years. University officials have announced that the 2020-2021 program will only be offered on line. Other program changes include the Dairy Business Association’s annual Dairy Strong conference January 19th thru the 21st will also be a virtual event only. Changes are also reaching into 2021 as the groups that put on the annual Wisconsin Corn-Soy conference have also said no live meeting in 2021. Instead they will offer on line programs with a return to an in person meeting in 2022.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Ask the Educator: Principal Kevin Kampmann

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sean Caldwell
Principal Kevin Kampmann of Riverside Elementary talks about the first few days back at school.

News

Amercan Family unveils new logo for Brewers home park

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The ballpark will be known as American Family Field.

VOD Recordings

Ask the Educator: Riverside Principal Kevin Kampmann

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Thursday, September 3, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Latest News

News

Wausau parents want voices heard

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Silver Alert issued for missing Waupaca County man

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing man from Waupaca County.

News

UPDATE: Missing Waupaca County man found safe

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to state officials, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was called to an address on Landing Road in Royalton Township for a missing man who has been identified as 60-year-old Gary Herminath.

News

Wisconsin police union unveils 24 police reform legislative proposals

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
The largest police union in Wisconsin has unveiled a set of 24 legislative proposals addressing policing reform in the state, a sweeping package that ranges from required deescalation training for all Wisconsin law enforcement to new criminal penalties for individuals involved in public violence, called ’riot penalties’.

News

Area nursing home residents get to see classic cars in drive through parade

Updated: 17 hours ago
Area nursing home residents get to see classic cars in drive through parade

News

Parents in Wausau propose plan to have voices heard about returning to in-person classes

Updated: 17 hours ago
Parents in Wausau propose plan to have voices heard about returning to in-person classes