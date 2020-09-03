Advertisement

UPDATE: Missing Waupaca County man found safe

Gary Herminath
Gary Herminath(Waupaca Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
UPDATE: The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office tells Action 2 News that Gary Herminath was located and is safe. They let us know just before 1:00 a.m., but didn’t give any details about how or where he was found.

ROYALTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing man from Waupaca County.

According to state officials, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was called to an address on Landing Road in Royalton Township for a missing man who has been identified as 60-year-old Gary Herminath.

Family members say they last had contact with him Tuesday evening, and called Herminath Wednesday morning and couldn’t make contact.

At this time, a search is underway for Herminath, who is believed to be traveling by foot.

He is believed to be wearing either a short sleeve button up shirt or a long sleeve camouflaged tee shirt, blue jeans, and hunting boots.

Herminath is described as 5′9, 190 pounds, has brown and gray hair with balding in the middle, and a goatee that is brown, red, and gray.

If you see Herminath, you’re asked to contact the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office at 715-258-4466.

