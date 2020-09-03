State park admission passes available on September 4

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

State parks will once again have admissions passes for sale on the park property starting on September 4.

The options for purchasing will be different for every property, but will include at least one of these options:

Electronic pay station

Self-registration station

Drive-up window service

“We are excited to continue to add services back for our customers, and our staff have done an excellent job of preparing for a safe transaction with our visitors,” said Mark Aquino, acting Park and Recreation Management Bureau Director.

Self-registration stations will be available for the visitors to purchase annual or daily passes with cash. If a visitor wanted to use a credit card, they could use an electronic pay station that allows visitors to purchase the passes from their vehicle or at the pay station. Visitors will have to bring their own pen, and are recommended to bring exact change and use sanitizer after their purchase.

Visitors can also make purchases over the phone by calling 1-888-305-0398 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. Annual passes can also be purchased online here.

The drive-up windows will feature a plexiglass barrier between the attendant and the person visiting, and also a minimum of six feet of distance. All of the equipment used will be sanitized after every transaction. Even though the drive-up windows will be open in the fall, state park system headquarters will be closed to the public.

For more information about admission, you can visit the DNR website here.

