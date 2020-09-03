“Speak Up, Speak Out” to help report school threats

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you hear about threats to a school, you have a new place to report it.

It’s called the Speak Up, Speak Out resource center and it was unveiled Wednesday by the attorney general.

You can call, text, or e-mail threats you’ve heard about to the center any time.

SUSO also includes threat assessment consultation, critical incident response, and general school safety guidance.

“These tips are going to be received by an expert who’s been trained in responding to the tips that are submitted and part of that response process is to direct resources based on the type of threat that’s reported,” says Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Tipsters will be kept confidential.

False tips will be treated like fake calls to 911.

1 (800) 697-8776 is the number to call to report a tip.

www.speakup.widoj.gov is the website to report a tip online.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.