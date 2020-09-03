Advertisement

“Speak Up, Speak Out” to help report school threats

Attorney General unveils program to help make reporting school threats easier
(WSAW)
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you hear about threats to a school, you have a new place to report it.

It’s called the Speak Up, Speak Out resource center and it was unveiled Wednesday by the attorney general.

You can call, text, or e-mail threats you’ve heard about to the center any time.

SUSO also includes threat assessment consultation, critical incident response, and general school safety guidance.

“These tips are going to be received by an expert who’s been trained in responding to the tips that are submitted and part of that response process is to direct resources based on the type of threat that’s reported,” says Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Tipsters will be kept confidential.

False tips will be treated like fake calls to 911.

1 (800) 697-8776 is the number to call to report a tip.

www.speakup.widoj.gov is the website to report a tip online.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Wisconsin Congressman says schools would get financial help in Covid-19 stimulus plan

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Thelen
Democrat Ron Kind says a COVID-19 stimulus bill would include money for schools.

News

Silver Alert issued for missing Waupaca County man

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing man from Waupaca County.

Local

Family collecting new books for NICU at Marshfield Children’s Hospital

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
Now, two weeks away from what will be Elliot’s fourth birthday, the family is once again accepting book and monetary donations to help provide books for Elliot’s Little Library, currently set up at the Marshfield Children’s NICU.

News

Wisconsin police union unveils 24 police reform legislative proposals

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
The largest police union in Wisconsin has unveiled a set of 24 legislative proposals addressing policing reform in the state, a sweeping package that ranges from required deescalation training for all Wisconsin law enforcement to new criminal penalties for individuals involved in public violence, called ’riot penalties’.

Latest News

News

Area nursing home residents get to see classic cars in drive through parade

Updated: 3 hours ago
Area nursing home residents get to see classic cars in drive through parade

News

Parents in Wausau propose plan to have voices heard about returning to in-person classes

Updated: 4 hours ago
Parents in Wausau propose plan to have voices heard about returning to in-person classes

News

Wisconsin police union releases 24 new proposals for law enforcement

Updated: 4 hours ago
Wisconsin police union releases 24 new proposals for law enforcement

News

Merrill students return to classrooms for first time in months

Updated: 4 hours ago
Merrill students return to classrooms for first time in months

News

Drop in coronavirus testing; 12 deaths across 9 counties

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
3,500 fewer test results were reported Wednesday than Tuesday, but the percentage of positive cases fell.

News

DEEP BENCH: The impact of COVID-19 on men's health

Updated: 5 hours ago