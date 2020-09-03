Advertisement

REPORT: Brewers sign Daniel Vogelbach, DFA Justin Smoak

Seattle Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach bats against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - According to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Brewers have signed Daniel Vogelbach and designated Justin Smoak for assignment.

Vogelbach was recently designated for assignment by the Blue Jays. The 27-year-old is hitting .088 this season with two home runs and four RBIs. The DH/1B was an all-star last season with the Mariners. Milwaukee will look to bring out his 2019 form when Vogelbach hit .208 with 30 home runs and 76 RBIs.

Smoak was signed this offseason by the Brewers. He played in 33 games with a .186 batting average and 5 home runs.

