Mountain Terrace celebrates return of veteran breakfast

After a short break during the pandemic, people who live at Mountain Terrace can gather for their monthly breakfast
By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Mountain Terrace living center holds a veteran’s breakfast on the first Thursday of every month. For the last few months, the breakfast has been on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The living center tried their best to continue the tradition with the people who live there, but it didn’t have the same effect.

“We did a lot of celebration internally, but having them back as of last month has been fantastic,” said Mountain Terrace Activity Director Sheridan Peterson.

For the veterans that live at Mountain Terrace, getting together with the other vets is a welcomed perk of living at the facility.

“That’s part of living here you know? We enjoy it,” Mountain Terrace resident Bob Osborn added.

The breakfast also gives veterans the chance to meet new people who can understand what they have been through.

“Whether you know them or not, you sit down, you start talking, you know them,” Mountain Terrace resident Donald Peterson explained.

Some of the people that live at Mountain Terrace don’t go off site. So the veterans breakfast is one of their only opportunities to connect with people outside of the facility.

“Some people that are here can’t really go out and it’s really difficult to go out and be in the community just here down the hall and visiting some friends here,” Sheridan Peterson stated.

The group will stay outside for the breakfasts for the time being. They hope to meet two more times this year, as long as the weather permits.

