Advertisement

More than 250 arrested since Blake shooting in Wisconsin

A protester stands near a burning garbage truck outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protesters converged on the county courthouse during a second night of clashes after the police shooting of Jacob Blake a day earlier turned Kenosha into the nation’s latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
A protester stands near a burning garbage truck outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protesters converged on the county courthouse during a second night of clashes after the police shooting of Jacob Blake a day earlier turned Kenosha into the nation’s latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest. (AP Photo/David Goldman)(David Goldman | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — More than 250 people have been arrested since the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, with more than half from outside the county that the southeastern Wisconsin city is in, police reported Thursday.

Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times in the back by a white police officer on Aug. 23, sparking three nights of unrest that resulted in roughly two dozen fires and damage to numerous downtown businesses. Two nights after the shooting, prosecutors say 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot two demonstrators and wounded a third. His attorney claims it was self defense.

Kenosha police updated arrest figures Thursday, saying of the 252 people arrested, 132 did not live in Kenosha County. Rittenhouse came from his home in Antioch, Illinois, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) from Kenosha, to join others who walked the streets with rifles saying they were there to protect businesses from damage.

Four people arrested filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Wednesday, alleging that police were not arresting pro-police demonstrators like Rittenhouse who were breaking a curfew, while targeting others. The city’s attorney called the lawsuit baseless and said it should be dismissed.

The city on Wednesday ended a curfew that had been in place since Aug. 24, a sign of calming tensions in the city of about 100,000 midway between Milwaukee and Chicago. President Donald Trump visited Kenosha on Tuesday to thank law enforcement for their efforts and his Democratic rival Joe Biden was in Wisconsin on Thursday and met with members of Blake’s family and Kenosha community leaders.

The police said damage to city property was about $2 million and damage to county property was about $385,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was investigating more than 23 fires, police said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Diminishing wind, brighter Friday

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Wind gusts up 35 mph through sunset, then less breezy but cool tonight

News

Nominations for 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' accepted through Friday

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Nominations for 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' accepted through Friday

Agriculture

Vote for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’

Updated: 2 hours ago
The annual competition aims to highlight the state’s vibrant manufacturing industry.

News

USDA Secretary says 2nd Coronavirus Assistance Program is coming for farmers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amie Winters
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to discuss the latest agricultural headlines.

Latest News

Back To School

Ask the Educator: Principal Kevin Kampmann

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sean Caldwell
Principal Kevin Kampmann of Riverside Elementary talks about the first few days back at school.

News

Amercan Family unveils new logo for Brewers home park

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The ballpark will be known as American Family Field.

VOD Recordings

Ask the Educator: Riverside Principal Kevin Kampmann

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Thursday, September 3, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Thursday, September 3, 2020.

News

Wausau parents want voices heard

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Silver Alert issued for missing Waupaca County man

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing man from Waupaca County.