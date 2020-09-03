Mead Elementary provides outdoor learning center for creative learning

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -

Mead Elementary School in Wisconsin Rapids is putting the finishing touches on their Outdoor Learning Center. The school started this project almost 5 years ago, and only this summer started physically putting it together.

“To think Back in May this was just some concrete wood chips and soil. And so look at what we currently have, is incredible,” Penny Antell the Principal of Mead Elementary said.

“We created a space that would allow for outdoor learning pre-COVID this started then plans five years ago, we’ve been fundraising for five years. This summer we were finally able to get things underway and get everything planted and ready for outdoor learning and what a perfect timing,” Antell said.

The outdoor learning center is equipped with 5 different areas that teachers can rent out for class each day. At this time they have a garden area, outdoor kitchen set, music-making space, climbing space, reading nook, and craft area.

Teachers can manipulate each space into whatever they need for class that day, or take kids out for a mental brain break.

“There is nothing more rewarding and allowing kids to have a space they can learn, they can go outside. They can learn to connect to space. And it’s an environment that’s designed for them specifically,” Antell said.

While they are hoping kids will be able to remove their masks in the center, it all depends on how crowded it is. Students will also be required to sanitize before entering and leaving.

The outdoor learning center is also available for the public to rent outside of school hours.

