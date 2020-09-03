Advertisement

Lincoln man’s passionate ‘boneless chicken wing’ plea at city council meeting gets national attention

By Jared Austin
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Video from a Lincoln City Council meeting has gone viral, after a man proposed changing the name of boneless chicken wings. Ander Christensen of Lincoln prefers them to be called ’buffalo style chicken tenders’ or ’saucy nugs’, saying the meat in the so-called boneless wings doesn’t come from an actual wing.

Ander said he’s been planning to bring this to city council for weeks. After hearing several discussions related to COVID-19, he wanted to bring up a light-hearted issue to make people laugh. But it’s also one he’s very passionate about.

“Boneless chicken wings? Unless you’re going to strap those things to the side of a jet you cannot call them a wing,” Ander said. “They’re a chicken tender with sauce. Saucy nugs at best.”

Ander is the son of Lincoln City Council member Roy Christensen.

“I knew whatever he was going to say was going to be interesting to say the least,” Roy said. “The thing I like most about it is he did the whole thing with a straight face.”

Public figures from across the country have been tweeting the video in favor of his movement. But some big wing businesses are going against it.

“I am not in the pocket of big chicken,” Ander said. “Some have actively put out wanted signs for me for saying slander. They say ‘nugs’ is not a part of what’s in their chicken tenders.”

Ander is not stopping with local officials. He wants to take his movement nationwide.

“I am going to start a committee to check the prospects of running for president because we need a candidate that’s bipartisan that people can get behind and know that he’s the man to solve the issues,” Ander said.

As of now, Ander remains pretty saucy since the city council hasn’t responded yet. He plans to push his presidential candidacy by creating t-shirts that say #saucynugsforpresident.

Ander said he’s not against other people eating boneless wings, but if you do, you’ve got to use bleu cheese sauce.

“If you dip it in ranch, it’s like bedazzling Indiana Jones’ hat. It might look interesting, but it certainly doesn’t belong,” Ander said.

Video of Ander Christensen asking the Lincoln City Council to stop calling them 'boneless chicken wings' has received national attention.
Video of Ander Christensen asking the Lincoln City Council to stop calling them 'boneless chicken wings' has received national attention.(10/11 NOW)

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

USDA Secretary says 2nd Coronavirus Assistance Program is coming for farmers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amie Winters
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to discuss the latest agricultural headlines.

Back To School

Ask the Educator: Principal Kevin Kampmann

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sean Caldwell
Principal Kevin Kampmann of Riverside Elementary talks about the first few days back at school.

News

Amercan Family unveils new logo for Brewers home park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The ballpark will be known as American Family Field.

VOD Recordings

Ask the Educator: Riverside Principal Kevin Kampmann

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Thursday, September 3, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Latest News

News

Wausau parents want voices heard

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Silver Alert issued for missing Waupaca County man

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing man from Waupaca County.

News

UPDATE: Missing Waupaca County man found safe

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to state officials, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was called to an address on Landing Road in Royalton Township for a missing man who has been identified as 60-year-old Gary Herminath.

News

Wisconsin police union unveils 24 police reform legislative proposals

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
The largest police union in Wisconsin has unveiled a set of 24 legislative proposals addressing policing reform in the state, a sweeping package that ranges from required deescalation training for all Wisconsin law enforcement to new criminal penalties for individuals involved in public violence, called ’riot penalties’.

News

Area nursing home residents get to see classic cars in drive through parade

Updated: 16 hours ago
Area nursing home residents get to see classic cars in drive through parade

News

Parents in Wausau propose plan to have voices heard about returning to in-person classes

Updated: 16 hours ago
Parents in Wausau propose plan to have voices heard about returning to in-person classes