How to nail that online interview

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It took decades to master the techniques for a face-to-face interview. And now, with times changing, we must find a way to master and online interview. Whether it’s through Zoom, Skype or some other method, online interviews can be awkward. Gail Kasper, one of the nation’s most powerful speakers, authors, and former Ms. Continental America has tips on how to connect, control, and conquer the online interview from her audio book The One Thing That Can Cause You To Fail The Interview Every Time.

Gail joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to talk about preparedness, including tips on getting set up and thinking ahead; creating a positive atmosphere; communicating with power through body language, words, and voice; and bringing the real you.

Here are some of the biggest points Gail shared:

1. THINK AHEAD (Home interview location, downloading app, getting the invitation)

2. CREATING A POSITIVE ATMOSPHERE (The background, lighting)

3. COMMUNICATING WITH POWER (Body Language, Tone of Voice, Words)

4. BRINGING THE REAL YOU (Personality, note taking)

