Gov. Evers announces $5 million economic impact grant for cultural organizations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The governor’s office launched a $5 million grant program Thursday aimed at assisting cultural organizations who were economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Tony Evers said the COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grant Program will provide grants of up to $250,000 to cover pandemic related costs.

According to a news release, this would include lost revenue, increased workers compensation costs and purchases of services or equipment to facilitate teleworking by employees. The grants may also cover the cost of cleaning and sanitation.

The effort is funded through the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration, the office continued.

The governors office noted that eligible organization’s mission must be to produce, present or exhibit cultural disciplines. Examples of these requirements would include music, dance and theater. Organizations may also be related to literature, the visual arts or items of environmental or scientific interest.

Gov. Evers added that cultural organizations are a great source of pride for Wisconsinites. ”These organizations also play a pivotal role in both local and statewide economies, including significant tourism activity, and will be critical to our state’s financial recovery,” Evers said.

The grant application is due by 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 and more information is available on the DOA website.

