First Alert Weather: Windy Thursday, fantastic Friday

Hold on to your hats today!
WSAW Weather
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We are tracking some early morning showers that have made their way into the area this morning. There is not much of a chance for storms this morning, and we are dodging any chance for severe weather this morning, but you may notice wet pavement as you head out this morning. Most areas are looking to receive less than a tenth of an inch of rain, so this will not be a soaker event.

Most of the showers will clear out by the time we reach around 8-9AM today, and many will stay dry for the rest of the day with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies returning. There is however, a small chance to see an isolated afternoon shower for some of our northern communities.

The main issue to watch out for today is going to be the gusty winds. We are expecting sustained winds around 10-20mph, but winds could gust to around 35mph at times. You may notice this if you are driving on the highway, or if you are planning on getting some work done outdoors today.

Temperatures stay below average today, and that trend will continue throughout much of the next week.

