Advertisement

Federal government gives indication to states that it’s time to begin planning for vaccine distribution

By Emily Davies
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - Department of Health Services Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm said they are getting indications from the federal government that it is time to prepare and plan for vaccine distribution for COVID-19, possibly multiple vaccines.

During the DHS media call, she said they are beginning that work now, creating a designated team focusing solely on that planning. Much of that planning will include monitoring the federal government’s actions.

“A lot of work to do with the federal government to understand the status of those trials and the data that’s coming out of them and the timing and again, how distribution will come to the state, therefore, how we would think about turning it around to local communities and what the priority populations might be,” she explained.

They are also going to have to look at how they will store the vaccine supply.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard said trials have been condensed, but they are not cutting corners and will not recommend a vaccine to the public until there is enough evidence to prove it is safe and effective against COVID-19.

They also encourage people to get a flu shot as the fall season approaches, not only to protect against the flu, but also to reduce the confusion of the COVID-19 and flu symptoms.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

GOP, Dems struggle to compromise on coronavirus stimulus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Republicans and Democrats are struggling to find compromise on another COVID-stimulus funding package.

Coronavirus

99-year-old COVID-19 patient released from hospital in Texas, days before 100th birthday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
When she was admitted to the hospital, staff and caregivers were concerned for her because of her age.

Coronavirus

’The Batman’ shoot suspended after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A member of production on “The Batman” has tested positive for COVID-19 and the U.K shoot has been temporarily suspended.

Coronavirus

COVID patient recovers, leaves hospital days before 100th birthday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Anna Jo Thomas was released from Covenant Health in Lubbock, Texas after being hospitalized with COVID-19. She was hospitalized for a week and was sent home with a large celebration and a cake ahead of her 100th birthday later in the month.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Tyson Foods to open medical clinics at some meat plants

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Springdale, Arkansas-based company, which processes about 20% of all beef, pork and chicken in the U.S., said its plan to open the clinics near its plants was in the works before the coronavirus struck this year, but that they will undoubtedly help the company respond to the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. ‘unlikely, not impossible’

Updated: 7 hours ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he doubts it can happen that quickly.

Coronavirus

Fauci: 'Would not hesitate' to get COVID vaccine

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he "would not hesitate for a moment" to get a COVID-19 vaccine, if it proves to be both safe and effective.

Coronavirus

Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 'unlikely, not impossible'

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Having a COVID-19 vaccine by October is “unlikely, not impossible,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says.

National

No kissing, wear mask during sex, Canada’s chief medical officer suggests

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said it’s best to stop kissing and suggests people wear a mask to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Jobless claims fall to 881,000 but layoffs remain elevated

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a still-elevated 881,000 last week, evidence that the viral pandemic keeps forcing many businesses to slash jobs.