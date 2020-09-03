Federal government gives indication to states that it’s time to begin planning for vaccine distribution

(WSAW) - Department of Health Services Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm said they are getting indications from the federal government that it is time to prepare and plan for vaccine distribution for COVID-19, possibly multiple vaccines.

During the DHS media call, she said they are beginning that work now, creating a designated team focusing solely on that planning. Much of that planning will include monitoring the federal government’s actions.

“A lot of work to do with the federal government to understand the status of those trials and the data that’s coming out of them and the timing and again, how distribution will come to the state, therefore, how we would think about turning it around to local communities and what the priority populations might be,” she explained.

They are also going to have to look at how they will store the vaccine supply.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard said trials have been condensed, but they are not cutting corners and will not recommend a vaccine to the public until there is enough evidence to prove it is safe and effective against COVID-19.

They also encourage people to get a flu shot as the fall season approaches, not only to protect against the flu, but also to reduce the confusion of the COVID-19 and flu symptoms.

