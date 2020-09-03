DNR encourages ATV/UTV operators to ride safety during the holiday weekend

MADISON, Wis. (DNR) -

The DNR is encouraging ATV and UTV riders to ride safely over the Labor Day holiday. According to the DNR there have been 23 fatal UTV and ATV incidents in 2020, six more than all of 2019. Wisconsin’s off-highway vehicle administrator says that riders should know the state laws and proven practices before using any trails or routes this weekend.

“Labor Day weekend is expected to be a busy time on our trails and road routes as many celebrate this final weekend of summer,” said Lt. Martin R. Stone, Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Bureau of Law Enforcement. “We want everyone to enjoy themselves and to return home with fun stories of their outings. To do that, knowing the ATV-UTV laws and safe operation practices is a must,” he added.

These are the following safety tips that the DNR has for riders:

Never consume alcohol or drugs before or during your ride.

Wear your seat belt and your helmet.

Wear protective clothing such as eye protection, gloves, long pants and a long-sleeve shirt.

Keep your speed in check for the terrain, visibility conditions and your experience.

Stone also says that taking a safety course can be one of the best things that a rider can do. The online courses can be found at this link. Riders born on or after Jan. 1, 1988 who are at least 12 years old for an ATV, and at least 16 years old for UTV, must complete an ATV safety certification course to operate in Wisconsin. The only exception to the rule is if the rider is on private property owned by the the operator’s immediate family.

There were new state laws that went into affect on March 4. Those laws affect passenger requirements, headlamps, legal definitions for vehicles, and more. Here are some highlights from the DNR:

ATV operators cannot have a passenger riding in or on any part of an ATV that is not designed or intended to be used by passengers. Previously, this law only applied to roadways. After market seating does not comply with the law.

For ATVs, low-pressure tires are no longer required; instead, the only requirement is three or more tires. ATVs are required to be commercially designed and manufactured and their width cannot exceed 50 inches as measured laterally between the outermost wheel rims on each side of the vehicle.

For UTVs, low-pressure tires are also no longer required; instead, they must have four or more tires. UTVs must be originally manufactured with, and must have at all times, a width of not more than 65 inches as measured laterally between the outermost wheel rims on each side of the vehicle.

ATVs and UTVs must now have a lighted headlamp and tail lamp during operation – regardless of time of day and location.

No person (except emergency services personnel) may operate an ATV or UTV that is equipped with any of the following: A lamp that emits a color other than white or amber and that is visible from directly in front of the vehicle. A lamp that emits any color of light other than red, yellow, amber or white and that is visible from directly behind the ATV or UTV. A flashing, oscillating or rotating lamp that emits any color other than yellow or amber.

Any person operating an ATV or UTV must dim his or her high-beam headlamps and any auxiliary lamps when within 500 feet of an approaching ATV/UTV or vehicle, and within 500 feet to the rear of another ATV/UTV or vehicle.

ATVs and UTVs cannot be operated with anything else other than tires (exception: private property or frozen waters).

More information can be found at this link.

