Advertisement

COVID-19 exposure at Merrill grocery store

(MGN)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Health Department has confirmed a COVID-19 exposure at Dave’s County Market in Merrill.

According to a press release from the health department, two individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were at the store during a time they were contagious. The health department is working with the store to notify customers and staff. They are also working together to assure proper disinfection and best practices are being followed moving forward. People who were at Dave’s County Market on the following days may have been exposed to the virus:

  • Friday, August 21, 6 a.m. - noon
  • Saturday, August 22, 6 a.m. - noon
  • Tuesday, August 25, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, August 26, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have had the health and safety of our customers and employees as a priority. We have installed plexi guards and increased sanitizing procedures. We will continue to work closely with LCHD in the future,” said owners of Dave’s County Market.

“Lincoln County has a relatively low COVID-19 disease incidence rate at this time. We encourage people to continue to wear face coverings and take other preventative steps like physical distancing, proper hand hygiene and frequent cleaning and disinfection. These actions reduce the spread of illness and keep our businesses and schools open,” states Shelley Hersil, Lincoln County Health Department Director/Health Officer.

If you feel you may have been exposed, you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms and stay home as much as possible for 14 days after the last day you were exposed.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tips for preparing for, mastering online interviews

Updated: moments ago
Tips for preparing for, mastering online interviews

News

Veterans breakfasts return to Wausau senior living center

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Veterans breakfasts return to Wausau senior living center

News

DNR encourages ATV/UTV operators to ride safety during the holiday weekend

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Wisconsin DNR is asking riders to be safe before the Labor Day weekend.

News

Gov. Evers announces $5 million economic impact grant for cultural organizations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The governor’s office launched a $5 million grant program Thursday aimed at assisting cultural organizations who were economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

State park admission passes available on September 4

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAW Staff
State parks will once again have admissions passes for sale on the park property starting on September 4.

Latest News

News

Gov. Evers didn’t want candidate visits

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he did not want presidential candidate Joe Biden to visit Kenosha where he met with family members of Jacob Blake, a Black man shot by police.

News

8% positive in latest coronavirus testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state identified 727 new coronavirus cases and reported 4 more deaths on Thursday.

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

State

More than 250 arrested since Blake shooting in Wisconsin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 250 people have been arrested since the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, with more than half from outside the county that the southeastern Wisconsin city is in, police reported Thursday.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Diminishing wind, brighter Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Wind gusts up 35 mph through sunset, then less breezy but cool tonight