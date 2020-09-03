COVID-19 exposure at Merrill grocery store

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Health Department has confirmed a COVID-19 exposure at Dave’s County Market in Merrill.

According to a press release from the health department, two individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were at the store during a time they were contagious. The health department is working with the store to notify customers and staff. They are also working together to assure proper disinfection and best practices are being followed moving forward. People who were at Dave’s County Market on the following days may have been exposed to the virus:

Friday, August 21, 6 a.m. - noon

Saturday, August 22, 6 a.m. - noon

Tuesday, August 25, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Wednesday, August 26, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have had the health and safety of our customers and employees as a priority. We have installed plexi guards and increased sanitizing procedures. We will continue to work closely with LCHD in the future,” said owners of Dave’s County Market.

“Lincoln County has a relatively low COVID-19 disease incidence rate at this time. We encourage people to continue to wear face coverings and take other preventative steps like physical distancing, proper hand hygiene and frequent cleaning and disinfection. These actions reduce the spread of illness and keep our businesses and schools open,” states Shelley Hersil, Lincoln County Health Department Director/Health Officer.

If you feel you may have been exposed, you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms and stay home as much as possible for 14 days after the last day you were exposed.

