Bucks trail 2-0 in series after losing to Heat, 116-114
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WSAW) - It was another disappointing night for the Bucks as they fall to the Miami Heat, 116-114.
Jimmy Butler was fouled by Giannis Antetokounmpo as time expired. He sunk both free throws to end the game. Butler finished with 13 points.
Khris Middleton tied the game with 4.3 seconds remaining when he was fouled by Goran Dragic on a 3-point attempt. Middleton drained all three free throws.
Milwaukee looked sluggish in the first quarter. The Heat outscored the Bucks 38-29. The Bucks showed life in the second half even taking the lead on a Kyle Korver three early in the third quarter.
The Heat would be too much finishing with seven different scorers in double-digits.
Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 29 points and 14 rebounds. Khris Middleton would chip in with 23 Both Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez tallied 16 points.
Dragic was once again a thorn in Milwaukee’s side. He poured in 23 points. Greenfield, Wisconsin native Tyler Herro tallied 17 points on 3-of-8 shooting from three.
Game 3 is on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
