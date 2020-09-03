Advertisement

Bucks trail 2-0 in series after losing to Heat, 116-114

(WBAY)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WSAW) - It was another disappointing night for the Bucks as they fall to the Miami Heat, 116-114.

Jimmy Butler was fouled by Giannis Antetokounmpo as time expired. He sunk both free throws to end the game. Butler finished with 13 points.

Khris Middleton tied the game with 4.3 seconds remaining when he was fouled by Goran Dragic on a 3-point attempt. Middleton drained all three free throws.

Milwaukee looked sluggish in the first quarter. The Heat outscored the Bucks 38-29. The Bucks showed life in the second half even taking the lead on a Kyle Korver three early in the third quarter.

The Heat would be too much finishing with seven different scorers in double-digits.

Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 29 points and 14 rebounds. Khris Middleton would chip in with 23 Both Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez tallied 16 points.

Dragic was once again a thorn in Milwaukee’s side. He poured in 23 points. Greenfield, Wisconsin native Tyler Herro tallied 17 points on 3-of-8 shooting from three.

Game 3 is on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nfl

Packers cancel family night

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Packers announced that they have officially canceled family night in order to allow the team to continue preparing for the start of the regular season.

Nfl

REPORT: Packers rookie linebacker Kamal Martin expected to miss at least six weeks

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
According to multiple reports, Packers rookie linebacker Kamal Martin had surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee on Tuesday.

Cross Country

Prep Highlights 9/1

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Tuesday’s prep highlights include the Mosinee Cross Country Invite at Nine Mile Forest.

High School

Rhinelander High School building state-of-the-art athletic dome

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
Rhinelander High School is just a few months away from completing a project that will make history.

Latest News

Mlb

Arcia’s pinch hit in 8th lifts Brewers over Pirates 6-5

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:55 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Orlando Arcia’s pinch-hit single with two outs in the eighth inning drove in the tiebreaking run as the Milwaukee Brewers slipped past the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Monday night.

Nba

Bucks fall to Heat in Game 1, 115-104

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:26 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Bucks came out firing in Game 1 of their series against the Heat. Milwaukee outscored Miami 40-29, but the Heat would heat up in the next two quarters outscoring the Bucks 63-46 to take Game 1 115-104.

Mlb

Brewers trade David Phelps to the Phillies

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
According to multiple reports the Brewers have traded reliever David Phelps to the Philadelphia Phillies for three prospects.

Sports

Bell, Polanco homer off Woodruff as Pirates beat Brewers 5-1

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Josh Bell has joked for years during batting practice at Miller Park about hitting the promotional vehicle parked well above the wall in right-center field.

Sports

Sogard bails out Hader, lifts Brewers with 1st walkoff HR

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Eric Sogard bailed out All-Star closer Josh Hader by hitting his first career walkoff home run, a two-run shot that lifted the Milwaukee Brewers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 on Saturday night.

Sports

Bucks return to court, advance to second round with 118- 104 win over Magic

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Bucks restarted the NBA playoffs with a 14-point win that sets up a second round date with the Miami Heat.