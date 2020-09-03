Bucks trail 2-0 in series after losing to Heat, 116-114

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WSAW) - It was another disappointing night for the Bucks as they fall to the Miami Heat, 116-114.

Jimmy Butler was fouled by Giannis Antetokounmpo as time expired. He sunk both free throws to end the game. Butler finished with 13 points.

Jimmy Butler wins Game 2 at the line after a last second foul. WOW. pic.twitter.com/4LfyRqCL3T — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 3, 2020

Khris Middleton tied the game with 4.3 seconds remaining when he was fouled by Goran Dragic on a 3-point attempt. Middleton drained all three free throws.

Milwaukee looked sluggish in the first quarter. The Heat outscored the Bucks 38-29. The Bucks showed life in the second half even taking the lead on a Kyle Korver three early in the third quarter.

The Heat would be too much finishing with seven different scorers in double-digits.

Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 29 points and 14 rebounds. Khris Middleton would chip in with 23 Both Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez tallied 16 points.

Dragic was once again a thorn in Milwaukee’s side. He poured in 23 points. Greenfield, Wisconsin native Tyler Herro tallied 17 points on 3-of-8 shooting from three.

Game 3 is on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

