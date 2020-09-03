Advertisement

Ask the Educator: Principal Kevin Kampmann

The principal of Riverside Elementary talks about the first few days back at school
By Sean Caldwell
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RINGLE, Wis. (WSAW) - As more schools begin a new year of learning, Sunrise 7 is committed to bringing you the latest information from central Wisconsin’s school districts. DC Everest is using a mix of in-person, blended and virtual options for students.

Thursday, NewsChannel 7′s Sean Caldwell spoke with Principal Kevin Kampmann of Riverside Elementary School in Ringle. In addition to precautions to keep students safe, the elementary school is also undergoing construction on an expansion.

Principal Kampmann praised the staff and students, calling them knowledgeable about the reasoning behind some of the changes that have taken place. He also predicts some of the new technology will be permanent, even once the pandemic is over.

