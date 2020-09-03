Advertisement

Amercan Family unveils new logo for Brewers home park

The ballpark will be known as American Family Field.
American Family Field logo
American Family Field logo(American Family Insurance)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - American Family Insurance showed off the new logo for when its name goes up over the Milwaukee Brewers home ballpark next year.

The logo takes the Madison-based insurance giant’s logo and changes its standard blue and red coloring to the Brewers’ navy blue and yellow. Over the roof of the American Family home is swooping arcs representing the trademark, retractable roof.

American Family will take over naming rights of the stadium on January 1, 2021, two decades after the ballpark first opened, and it will be renamed American Family Field. Miller Brewing Company had held the naming rights for that entire time.

As part of the deal for naming rights, American Family and the team will fund community projects, such as upgrading baseball fields, and work together on marketing and promotional initiatives.

American Family also acquired naming rights to the Brewers spring training complex in Maryvale, Arizona. That complex is named American Family Fields of Phoenix.

