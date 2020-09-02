Advertisement

WI Elections Commission discusses November election

By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We are now 62 days out from the general election on November 3, and the Wisconsin Elections Commission is preparing to make sure the U.S. Postal Service is ready to handle a record number of absentee ballots.

In a meeting on Tuesday, elections commission officials say they have added a new way to track absentee ballots on the my vote Wisconsin website.

The tool will allow officials and voters to know when people receive their ballots and when they are mailed back.

“I think that voting by mail, there are some risks especially with the deadlines that are described in our statutes that voters need to be aware of,” says Meagan Wolfe of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Wolfe also highlighted the upgrades that have been done to the state voter registration system.

“We’re able to make sure voter registrations are merged when somebody moves, that those absentee requests can only be associated with a lawfully registered voter,” she says. “A lot of great things happened because we have this statewide voter registration system.”

Even with the emphasis on absentee ballots, Dean Knudson with the commission says if you want to ensure your vote is counted, to vote in person.

“For the vast majority of people in Wisconsin, it is completely safe to go and vote at the polls using the precautions that we put in place,” Knudson says. “So if you really want to make sure your ballot is cast and completely secure, the one way to do that is go cast it in person.”

The elections commission also emphasized the importance of accessible voting, such as expanding the curbside voting options at polling locations.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Edgar teachers on the first day back to school

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

Wausau votes down apartment proposal

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

Hub learning at Wausau Boys and Girls Club

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
The hub model is offered for Wausau School District students who have a hard time connecting to the internet at home.

News

1 in custody after heavy police response in Weston

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Marshfield’s Maple Fall Fest going virtual

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Customers will be able to browse vendors, product photos and contact vendors online.

Latest News

Breaking

Armed Robbery, high-speed chase in Wausau leads to standoff, arrest in Weston

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer and Brennen Scarborough
Everest Metro Police Chief Clay Schultz tells NewsChannel 7 that a suspect was arrested Tuesday in Weston after an incident.

Back To School

How UWSP is keeping dance classes in-person

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
As UWSP returns to in-person classes Wednesday, certain classes are more difficult to maintain in-person classes. Their dance program is using creative techniques to keep them going.

News

Smiles behind masks as students at Athens Elementary head back to school

Updated: 4 hours ago

High School

Rhinelander High School building state-of-the-art athletic dome

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
Rhinelander High School is just a few months away from completing a project that will make history.

News

UWSP dance students ready for in person classes to start safely

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Elementary students in Athens head back to the classroom enthusiastically

Updated: 5 hours ago
Elementary students in Athens head back to the classroom enthusiastically