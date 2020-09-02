WI Elections Commission discusses November election

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We are now 62 days out from the general election on November 3, and the Wisconsin Elections Commission is preparing to make sure the U.S. Postal Service is ready to handle a record number of absentee ballots.

In a meeting on Tuesday, elections commission officials say they have added a new way to track absentee ballots on the my vote Wisconsin website.

The tool will allow officials and voters to know when people receive their ballots and when they are mailed back.

“I think that voting by mail, there are some risks especially with the deadlines that are described in our statutes that voters need to be aware of,” says Meagan Wolfe of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Wolfe also highlighted the upgrades that have been done to the state voter registration system.

“We’re able to make sure voter registrations are merged when somebody moves, that those absentee requests can only be associated with a lawfully registered voter,” she says. “A lot of great things happened because we have this statewide voter registration system.”

Even with the emphasis on absentee ballots, Dean Knudson with the commission says if you want to ensure your vote is counted, to vote in person.

“For the vast majority of people in Wisconsin, it is completely safe to go and vote at the polls using the precautions that we put in place,” Knudson says. “So if you really want to make sure your ballot is cast and completely secure, the one way to do that is go cast it in person.”

The elections commission also emphasized the importance of accessible voting, such as expanding the curbside voting options at polling locations.

