United WE Can goes virtual

(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The United Way of Marathon County’s annual United WE Can event is going virtual this year.

Teams can register to build a sculpture from non-perishable food and household items to benefit the Marathon County Hunger Coalition.

To register your company or family group to build a canned food sculpture, click here. Teams must register by September 9. Sculpture building runs from September 19-October 2. Online voting begins October 3 and winners will be announced October 9.

For more information, visit https://www.unitedwaymc.org/get-involved/volunteer/community-fest/.

