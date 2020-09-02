Suspect in custody after heavy police response in Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) -Everest Metro Police Chief Clay Schultz tells NewsChannel 7 that a suspect was arrested Tuesday in Weston after an incident.

Chief Schultz said the suspect was arrested on Community Center Drive and East Everest Drive, but what the person was arrested for is still unclear.

Investigators say the incident that led up to the arrest happened in another jurisdiction.

A portion of Community Center Drive is blocked off.

Police say the public is not in danger and the situation is under control.

