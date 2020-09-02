Advertisement

Suspect in custody after heavy police response in Weston

A portion of Community Center Drive is blocked off.
Heavy police presence in Weston
Heavy police presence in Weston(WSAW)
By Ashley Hommer and Brennen Scarborough
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) -Everest Metro Police Chief Clay Schultz tells NewsChannel 7 that a suspect was arrested Tuesday in Weston after an incident.

Chief Schultz said the suspect was arrested on Community Center Drive and East Everest Drive, but what the person was arrested for is still unclear.

Investigators say the incident that led up to the arrest happened in another jurisdiction.

A portion of Community Center Drive is blocked off.

Police say the public is not in danger and the situation is under control.

Stay with NewsChannel 7 for more on this still-developing story.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

How UWSP is keeping dance classes in-person

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
As UWSP returns to in-person classes Wednesday, certain classes are more difficult to maintain in-person classes. Their dance program is using creative techniques to keep them going.

News

Smiles behind masks as students at Athens Elementary head back to school

Updated: 2 hours ago

High School

Rhinelander High School building state-of-the-art athletic dome

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
Rhinelander High School is just a few months away from completing a project that will make history.

News

UWSP dance students ready for in person classes to start safely

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Elementary students in Athens head back to the classroom enthusiastically

Updated: 3 hours ago
Elementary students in Athens head back to the classroom enthusiastically

News

Economic Development Committee moves to other options for E. Thomas Street after Wausau neighbors voice concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
The Wausau Economic Development Committee is meeting to discuss a proposal for development on East Thomas Street.

News

Committee to discuss possible luxury apartment development project near Thomas St. in Wausau

Updated: 4 hours ago
Committee to discuss possible luxury apartment development project near Thomas St. in Wausau

News

Kids return to classroom with many new rules in Athens School District

Updated: 4 hours ago
Kids return to classroom with many new rules in Athens School District

News

Making extra cash by selling unwanted items on online marketplaces

Updated: 4 hours ago
Making extra cash by selling unwanted items on online marketplaces

News

Facebook offers election information center to give tools you need to vote

Updated: 5 hours ago