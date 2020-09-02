Staying social while social distancing

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Back to school for many students in central Wisconsin means back to virtual learning. For many area students, learning remotely can mean little face to face interaction with friends and teachers.

Dr. Brian Weiland, a licensed clinical psychologist at Behavioral Health Clinic in Wausau says it can be tough for some kids to get used to the virtual learning routine, but there are things parents can do to help.

“The idea isn’t to fight against this time period,” said Dr. Weiland. “Not to fight against virtual, social interacting, digital interacting, but finding a way that it works for your family and how to embrace it.”

He suggests setting up virtual game nights, scheduling video chats with friends and family or organizing digital play-dates.

“If you head in this direction of trying to embrace or accept how life is these days, then it kind of opens the door to a lot of creative ideas on how people can socialize in this way,” said. Dr. Weiland.

While virtual communication is not a replacement for face to face interaction, Dr. Weiland says it can be a good alternative for now.

