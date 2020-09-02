REPORT: Packers rookie linebacker Kamal Martin expected to miss at least six weeks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to ESPN, Packers rookie linebacker Kamal Martin had surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee on Tuesday.

Packers rookie ILB Kamal Martin, who was in the mix to start Week 1, is undergoing knee surgery and is expected to miss several weeks, sources told ESPN. It's not season ending, but it's a setback. https://t.co/QBZ4lXmmTc — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 2, 2020

The Packers 2020 fifth-round pick is expected to miss at least six weeks.

Promising #Packers LB Kamal Martin had surgery on his meniscus yesterday, source confirmed. He’s likely out 6-8 weeks, making him an IR/designated to return candidate. https://t.co/N9kTIz1wPX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2020

Martin took part in the Packers scrimmage at Lambeau on Sunday. Martin has a history of injuries. He missed the end of his final college season with a right knee injury.

Linebacker Oren Burks has been dealing with an undisclosed injury. With both Martin and Burks out expect second-year linebacker Ty Summers to take on a larger role in the defense.

