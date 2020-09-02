REPORT: Packers rookie linebacker Kamal Martin expected to miss at least six weeks
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to ESPN, Packers rookie linebacker Kamal Martin had surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee on Tuesday.
The Packers 2020 fifth-round pick is expected to miss at least six weeks.
Martin took part in the Packers scrimmage at Lambeau on Sunday. Martin has a history of injuries. He missed the end of his final college season with a right knee injury.
Linebacker Oren Burks has been dealing with an undisclosed injury. With both Martin and Burks out expect second-year linebacker Ty Summers to take on a larger role in the defense.
