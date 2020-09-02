Advertisement

REPORT: Packers rookie linebacker Kamal Martin expected to miss at least six weeks

This is a 2020 photo of Kamal Martin of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image reflects the Green Bay Packers active roster as of Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
This is a 2020 photo of Kamal Martin of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image reflects the Green Bay Packers active roster as of Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)(AP)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to ESPN, Packers rookie linebacker Kamal Martin had surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee on Tuesday.

The Packers 2020 fifth-round pick is expected to miss at least six weeks.

Martin took part in the Packers scrimmage at Lambeau on Sunday. Martin has a history of injuries. He missed the end of his final college season with a right knee injury.

Linebacker Oren Burks has been dealing with an undisclosed injury. With both Martin and Burks out expect second-year linebacker Ty Summers to take on a larger role in the defense.

