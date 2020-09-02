Advertisement

Positive COVID-19 case in the Wausau School District

(WJHG)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District is confirming its first positive COVID-19 case at John Marshall Elementary School.

According to a press release, the district is working closely with the Marathon County Health Department and following their guidance. John Marshall staff and parents have been notified about the positive case.

No other information has been released at this time.

