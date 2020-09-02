Packers cancel family night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers announced that they have officially canceled family night in order to allow the team to continue preparing for the start of the regular season.

The team also cited the changes to the team’s training camp routine and the circumstances surrounding the pandemic as a reason.

The Packers originally planned to broadcast a scheduled scrimmage as part of the festivities this year, but they have scrapped the event all together instead.

Green Bay is scheduled to kick-off against the Minnesota vikings on Sept. 13. You can catch that game on FOX WZAW.

