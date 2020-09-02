Marshfield’s Maple Fall Fest going virtual

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield’s annual Maple Fall Fest celebration will go virtual this year.

In a release, Visit Marshfield officials say throughout September interested customers will be able to browse vendors by category, view example product photos and contact vendors to place orders on the Visit Marshfield website.

Vendors will also be highlighted on their Facebook page.

