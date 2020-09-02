Advertisement

Marshfield’s Maple Fall Fest going virtual

(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield’s annual Maple Fall Fest celebration will go virtual this year.

In a release, Visit Marshfield officials say throughout September interested customers will be able to browse vendors by category, view example product photos and contact vendors to place orders on the Visit Marshfield website.

Vendors will also be highlighted on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Edgar teachers on the first day back to school

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

Wausau votes down apartment proposal

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

Hub learning at Wausau Boys and Girls Club

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
The hub model is offered for Wausau School District students who have a hard time connecting to the internet at home.

News

1 in custody after heavy police response in Weston

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Breaking

Armed Robbery, high-speed chase in Wausau leads to standoff, arrest in Weston

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer and Brennen Scarborough
Everest Metro Police Chief Clay Schultz tells NewsChannel 7 that a suspect was arrested Tuesday in Weston after an incident.

Back To School

How UWSP is keeping dance classes in-person

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
As UWSP returns to in-person classes Wednesday, certain classes are more difficult to maintain in-person classes. Their dance program is using creative techniques to keep them going.

News

Smiles behind masks as students at Athens Elementary head back to school

Updated: 4 hours ago

High School

Rhinelander High School building state-of-the-art athletic dome

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
Rhinelander High School is just a few months away from completing a project that will make history.

News

UWSP dance students ready for in person classes to start safely

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Elementary students in Athens head back to the classroom enthusiastically

Updated: 5 hours ago
Elementary students in Athens head back to the classroom enthusiastically