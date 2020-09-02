Advertisement

Man convicted in 2017 Lincoln County murder to be sentenced

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The 35-year-old Wausau man convicted of the death of his friend is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday afternoon.

Eric Moen faces a mandatory life sentence after pleading guilty to murder in May. Only his parole eligibility will be discussed.

Investigators said Charles Ramp, 52, was shot in his driveway Nov. 16, 2017. Moen was arrested shortly after in Chippewa County.

According to the criminal complaint, Moen told police he had first thought about shooting Ramp the day before. Once home from work, Moen began driving to Tomahawk, stopped to get gas just south of Merrill and made another stop near the gas station to load a 20 gauge pump action shotgun with five rounds.

Moen got to Ramp’s home around 5 p.m. and was let in by others in the home. Ramp arrived about 15 minutes later. Moen told Ramp his truck was making noise, luring him outside. Moen pretended to look for something under the hood. When Ramp came out with a light, Moen walked around to the back of his truck where his shotgun was, telling Ramp he needed to get a new truck. Moen then shot Ramp five times, until he was out of rounds, according to investigators.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. in Lincoln County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pet Project

Pet Project: Meet Tychie

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Tychie came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray.

News

Pet Project: Meet Tychie

Updated: 1 hours ago
Pet Project: Meet Tychie

News

Drive-thru job fair to be held Sept. 17 in Wausau

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Marathon County Job Center in Wausau will host a community drive thru job fair on Thursday, Sept. 17 from noon to 4 p.m.

News

First human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus in Wisconsin this year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Eau Claire County Health Department today announced that laboratory testing has confirmed the first human case of eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus infection this year.

Latest News

Nfl

REPORT: Packers rookie linebacker Kamal Martin expected to miss at least six weeks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
According to multiple reports, Packers rookie linebacker Kamal Martin had surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee on Tuesday.

News

Biden to visit Kenosha Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is traveling to Wisconsin on Thursday, as the key swing state becomes the focal point for a political debate over violence at protests there and elsewhere in the nation.

News

United WE Can goes virtual

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The United Way of Marathon County’s annual United WE Can event is going virtual this year.

VOD Recordings

Help for Kids to stay social during social distancing

Updated: 6 hours ago
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.

VOD Recordings

Man arrested after high speed chase, standoff

Updated: 6 hours ago
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.

Back To School

Staying social while social distancing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer and Sean Caldwell
Psychologists offer advice for parents of kids who miss their friends while learning from home.