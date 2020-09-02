Man convicted in 2017 Lincoln County murder to be sentenced

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The 35-year-old Wausau man convicted of the death of his friend is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday afternoon.

Eric Moen faces a mandatory life sentence after pleading guilty to murder in May. Only his parole eligibility will be discussed.

Investigators said Charles Ramp, 52, was shot in his driveway Nov. 16, 2017. Moen was arrested shortly after in Chippewa County.

According to the criminal complaint, Moen told police he had first thought about shooting Ramp the day before. Once home from work, Moen began driving to Tomahawk, stopped to get gas just south of Merrill and made another stop near the gas station to load a 20 gauge pump action shotgun with five rounds.

Moen got to Ramp’s home around 5 p.m. and was let in by others in the home. Ramp arrived about 15 minutes later. Moen told Ramp his truck was making noise, luring him outside. Moen pretended to look for something under the hood. When Ramp came out with a light, Moen walked around to the back of his truck where his shotgun was, telling Ramp he needed to get a new truck. Moen then shot Ramp five times, until he was out of rounds, according to investigators.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. in Lincoln County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.