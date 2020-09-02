Jacob’s Jackets featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - If you live in Western Wisconsin, you’ve likely heard of Jacob’s Jackets.

11-year-old Jacob Krager started the organization 6 years ago, after his 4-year-old friend, Jacob Lee Schultz drowned in Lake Altoona. Since then, Jacob Krager has made it his mission to save others from the same tragic death.

All year round Jacob’s Jacket’s has life jackets available in loner boards at beaches and boat landings around the Chippewa Valley. They also host special give away events and team up with the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office to hand them out on the water. In 6 years, they have handed out more than 5,000 life jackets.

His work is no doubt making a difference in the Chippewa Valley but his movement is also getting national attention. On Tuesday, Jacob made an appearance on NBS’s the Kelly Clarkson Show and talked about his passion for the project. He told her how he collects life donated life jackets and puts them right to use.

Long term, Jacob says he wants to continue seeing people wear them and keep the loner boards full all year round. Kelly Clarkson knew just how she could help him out and donated $2500 for him to purchase more life jackets.

Even though summer is coming to a close, Jacob’s Jackets will continue to hand out life jackets and keep people safe on the water. If you want to get involved with the organization or make a donation contact Kessea at 715-933-1623.

