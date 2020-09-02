Hub learning at Wausau Boys and Girls Club

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting on September 8, the Wausau Boys and Girls Club will serve as hub model site for members who go to school in the Wausau School District.

“We’ll have paired professionals here from the Wausau School District, who will be able to guide those students through the virtual learning programs,” said Cassandra Ambrosius, Communications Director for the Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau area.

The hub model is offered for students who have a hard time connecting to the internet at home. But that will not be the case on the Boys and Girls Club site.

“We want to provide a space where they will feel comfortable to do their learning,” Ambrosius said. “We actually had our wifi boosted in the club in a couple different locations so that there is no barriers to entry for access to the internet here at the club.”

The club is still accepting members for the hub learning, but will only accept an amount that still allows for social distancing.

“We’re setting that first number at a minimum number that we can have participating, and we’ll be assessing that as we go. "

The hub model is included in the Boys and Girls Club fee. So if parents needed to, they could have their students stay on site for the after school programs.

“We’re providing our after school program as we normally do, too,” Ambrosius added. “So if a child wanted to come to our learning hub program they can stay for our after school program until their parent is ready to come pick them up at the end of the day.”

Students that are a part of the hub learning will receive breakfast and lunch for free, and if a students stays after school they receive dinner as well, helping to take major weight off the parents shoulders.

“We know that’s going to ease a lot of the stress and burden for them. As well as knowing that there will be meals for them here, too, to not figure out this learning program on their own. To have someone guide them through it is going to be a great aspect to deal with.”

We reached out to the Wausau school district about what how they feel to have the boys and girls club as a site. They told us:

“The Wausau school district is grateful to the boys and girls club of the Wausau area for making a hub available to our students as we start the school year virtually. We’re thrilled that we get to team up with them to make this happen and it truly reinforces what a wonderful community we live in.”

