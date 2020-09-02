Advertisement

How UWSP is keeping dance classes in-person

There are 12 separate squares marked out on the floor.
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - As UWSP returns to in-person classes Wednesday, certain classes are more difficult to maintain in-person classes. Their dance program is using creative techniques to keep them going.

“We’ve done our best to be teaching in-person as much as possible,” Michael Estanich, the UWSP Department of Theatre and Arts chair, said.

It’s 10-foot by 10-foot squares, marked on the floor with tape, that they are creating in the studio. This will allow students to distance themselves.

“Each student is essentially assigned to their same box the whole semester-long,” Estanich said.

While their space is smaller than what they are used to, at home space can be much difficult to find. Estanich said students have had to move furniture, dance in the garage, or even outside.

“Being able to dance in-person is going to give us a little space,” Alex Trofka, a senior dance major at UWSP, said.

“What they felt they really missed was being able to share the space with other people,” Estanich said.

Although that space is still limited than what Estanich would like to see.

“One of the greatest pleasures of dancing is seeing a young dancer soar and glide through space and across the room. And that until further notice, is going to be a little less,” Estanich explained.

They also have split up classes into two groups. One is in a room with an instructor in it, the other is next door watching the class via zoom. They say this will help contract tracing and limit the spread if a case would occur.

The classroom normally fits 24. Now it fits 12.

“I think we’re going to get used to it as the time goes by,” Estanich said.

And when this room is filled with students tomorrow, it’s going to feel pretty good.

“I’ll be happy and I’m pretty sure much of the other dancers and faculty are just happy we’re going to be dancing in person,” Trofka explained.

“To be able to start working together, getting sweaty, and investigating our form. It’s the greatest thing I can look forward to,” Estanich said.

