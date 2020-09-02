Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Breezy the next few days

Plenty of sunshine returns today, but so will a strong breeze
WSAW
WSAW(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:02 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We cleared out most of the cloud cover last night and we are looking at a bright and sunny Wednesday today. Most areas are looking at abundant sunshine for a good majority of today with temperatures working their way up into the low to mid 70s by this afternoon. It will feel pretty nice outside, but we are also expecting to pick up the breeze later this afternoon.

Winds will generally come from the west today at around 10-20mph. We may see some wind gusts up to 30mph today. Hold on to your hats tomorrow also as we are expecting the winds to return tomorrow. We could see winds gusting to around 35mph at times tomorrow as well.

Along with the breeze, we may see some shower activity tomorrow. The early morning hours is when there is the best chance to see a shower or two. Most of the action will also happen north of 29, but around Wausau, it is still a possibility to see a shower work its way through in the morning. By the afternoon, most areas are looking at a mostly sunny day, but some spots in our northernmost communities may see more cloud cover and another isolated shower here and there.

A dry Friday and Saturday are expected before another chance for showers on Sunday.

