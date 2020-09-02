Drop in coronavirus testing; 12 deaths across 9 counties

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 3,500 fewer coronavirus test results Wednesday compared to the day before, and with that report were fewer new cases and a lower percentage of positive tests.

There were 8,376 test results and 6.51% were positive, for 545 new cases. There are now 77,129 coronavirus cases confirmed in Wisconsin since February 5. While the percentage is still above a steady 5% health officials want to see to indicate the spread of the virus is getting under control, it’s the lowest percentage since August 25, a week and a day ago. The last time Wisconsin was below 5% was August 12, at 4.82%. The last time Wisconsin was below 5% for at least two consecutive days was July 2.

Twelve more deaths were added since Tuesday, including Fond du Lac, Outagamie and Waupaca counties. Outagamie County now has 20 deaths, Waupaca County 18, and Fond du Lac County 10. Other deaths were reported in Grant, Kenosha, La Crosse, Milwaukee, Walworth (3) and Washington (2) counties. A total 1,142 people have died from COVID-19 since mid-March. The death toll remains at 1.5% of known cases for a 12th day.

Positive tests were reported in 58 of the state’s 72 counties since Tuesday. Seventeen of them had double-digit increases, but there were no counties with triple-digit increases today. Counties in our area seeing an upward trend in cases include Dodge, Forest, Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, Waushara and Winnebago counties. New cases in Brown, Green Lake and Oconto counties are trending downward. The state says the virus’s activity level is high in all but 8 counties; Door County is the only one in our area with activity level rated “medium.”

Thirty-eight more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, bringing that tally to 5,916, or 7.7% of known cases. With deaths and hospital discharges, there are 287 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, eight fewer than Tuesday, with 91 in ICU, nine fewer than Tuesday. There are currently 315 intensive care unit beds available in the state’s 133 hospitals.

Oconto County health officials issued a “call to action” Wednesday, strongly urging people to wear masks, social distance and avoid large Labor Day weekend gatherings after coronavirus cases doubled in 3 weeks and COVID-19 hospitalizations doubled in 2 weeks (see related story). It said the higher numbers were not the result of more community testing but from more people being sick and getting tested.

[CLICK HERE to find a community testing site]

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services introduced a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

County case numbers (counties with new cases or deaths are in bold) are as reported by the DHS. State numbers can vary from county health department numbers, which are updated at different times:

Wisconsin

Adams - 121 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Ashland - 35 cases (1 death) (cases revised -1 by state)

Barron - 375 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 47 cases (+1) (1 death)

Brown - 5,508 cases (+39) (58 deaths)

Buffalo - 69 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 43 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Calumet - 520 cases (+7) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 354 cases (+4)

Clark – 247 cases (+1) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 366 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Crawford – 107 cases (+3)

Dane – 5,564 cases (+44) (40 deaths)

Dodge – 1,200 cases (+12) (5 deaths)

Door - 134 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 258 cases (+1)

Dunn - 179 cases

Eau Claire - 838 cases (+13) (6 deaths)

Florence - 27 cases

Fond du Lac - 1,170 cases (+13) (10 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 81 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

Grant - 435 cases (+1) (18 deaths) (+1)

Green - 269 cases (1 death) (cases revised -1 by state)

Green Lake - 94 cases

Iowa - 122 cases (+1)

Iron - 126 cases (+3) (1 death)

Jackson - 76 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 932 cases (+9) (6 deaths)

Juneau - 240 cases (+2) (1 death)

Kenosha - 2,991 cases (+12) (64 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee - 191 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 1,208 cases (+6) (2 deats) (+1)

Lafayette - 185 cases

Langlade - 84 cases (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 85 cases (+1) (1 death)

Manitowoc - 541 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

Marathon - 788 cases (+4) (14 deaths)

Marinette - 618 cases (+4) (6 deaths)

Marquette - 91 cases (+1) (1 death)

Menominee - 29 cases

Milwaukee – 24,263 (+74) (494 deaths) (+1)

Monroe - 290 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Oconto - 436 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

Oneida - 218 cases (+2)

Outagamie - 1,974 cases (+34) (20 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee - 935 cases (+9) (18 deaths)

Pepin - 48 cases (+1)

Pierce - 294 cases (+1) (6 deaths) (+1)

Polk - 176 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Portage - 652 cases (+19) (1 death)

Price - 36 cases

Racine - 4,049 cases (+23) (91 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 51 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,718 cases (+14) (26 deaths)

Rusk - 25 cases (+1) (1 death)

Sauk - 654 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 162 cases

Shawano – 287 cases (+16)

Sheboygan - 1,091 cases (+25) (9 deaths)

St. Croix - 646 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Taylor - 113 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Trempealeau - 426 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 105 cases (+2)

Vilas - 114 cases (+3)

Walworth - 1,726 cases (+14) (31 deaths) (+3)

Washburn – 69 cases

Washington - 1,669 cases (+47) (31 deaths) (+2)

Waukesha - 5,650 cases (+43) (75 deaths)

Waupaca - 690 cases (+6) (18 deaths) (+1)

Waushara - 167 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Winnebago - 1,569 cases (+14) (21 deaths)

Wood - 478 cases (+6) (3 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 16 cases

Baraga - 6 cases

Chippewa - 41 cases (+4)

Delta – 140 cases (+8) (3 deaths)

Dickinson – 65 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 134 cases (1 death)

Houghton – 71 cases (+5) (1 death)

Iron – 33 cases (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 5 cases

Mackinac - 29 cases

Marquette - 215 cases (+3) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 225 cases (+3)

Ontonagon – 33 cases

Schoolcraft - 14 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

