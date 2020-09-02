Advertisement

Drive-thru job fair to be held Sept. 17 in Wausau

MGN
MGN(KNOP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Job Center in Wausau will host a community drive thru job fair on Thursday, Sept. 17 from noon to 4 p.m.

It will be held at the new Marathon County Job Center location at 731 North 1st Street in Wausau. Attendees will enter on 1st Street.

In a time when the job center is closed due to COVID-19, the job center partners are eager to assist job seekers with local resources.  Organizers say providing information on job openings in a safe manner is one way to serve employers and job seekers.

The event is a collaborative effort between North Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, Northcentral Technical College, Forward Service Corporation, and the Marathon County Job Center.

The Job Center partners will practice safety guidelines by wearing personal protective gear as job seekers drive through the parking lot.  According to a news release, job seekers will receive a bag of employer handouts containing information on job openings in the region.

Many of the job openings can also be found on JobCenterofWisconsin.com-- Wisconsin’s free online job search tool.

