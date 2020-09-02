Deep Bench: The unreported side effects of the COVID-19 crisis on men’s health

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Since March, we’ve been adjusting social, work and family life around an unpredictable pandemic. And because every decision we make has the possibility of having a positive or negative impact, COVID-19 has shaped nearly half a year of our lives. Activities we used to take for granted – from traveling to conversing with a coworker at the water cooler – are now luxuries that many hope to experience again.

That is why this year, Cleveland Clinic’s 5th annual MENtion It awareness campaign sought to find out how COVID has changed the health outlooks and behavior of men with their “Coping with COVID” survey. The survey takes a look at the impact COVID has had on men – from weight gain to their dating and sex life as well as how social distancing has a mental health impact on men.

Cleveland Clinic’s 2020 survey will give a voice to how the pandemic has changed men’s lives, their outlook on health and what they have done to try and stay healthy. Dr. Petar Bajic, a men’s health expert, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Wednesday to dive into the survey results and talk about the importance of men caring for their health.

Full survey findings :

77% of men report their stress level has increased as a result of COVID-19.

59% of men have felt isolated during the pandemic.

Nearly half (45%) of men say their emotional/mental health has worsened during the pandemic.

3 in 5 men (59%) feel COVID-19 has had a greater negative impact on their mental health than the 2008 recession.

66% of men say they rarely talk about the impact COVID-19 has had on their mental health.

The inability to spend time in-person with their friends and family (27%) has been one of the top stressors for men during the pandemic, along with concerns for their family’s health (34%), concern about the economy (34%), and concern for their personal health (26%).

A lot of men are staying away from the doctor

During the pandemic, half of men (48%) put off seeing a doctor for non-COVID-19 related health issues – this is even higher among men 18-34 (56%).

Many men struggle to stay healthy during the pandemic

40% of men say they are struggling to stay healthy during COVID-19.

A quarter (24%) of men report weight gain during the pandemic.

Over 1 in 10 men over the age of 21 (15%) have increased their alcohol consumption during the pandemic.

While many are struggling, COVID-19 has inspired healthier habits in others

Nearly half of men (45%) feel healthier now than before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Roughly one-quarter of men have started sleeping more (28%), while a fifth have been exercising more (22%) and eating healthier (19%) since the COVID-19 outbreak.

A quarter (23%) have been spending more time with family/friends virtually, likely as a way of coping with social distancing.

Men Could do More to Protect Themselves Against COVID-19

While the majority (70%) have been wearing face masks in public as a means of protection against COVID-19, nearly a third (30%) of men have not been.

Younger men 18 to 34 are less likely to avoid gathering in large groups to protect themselves against COVID-19 (51%), especially compared to older men 55 and up (67%).

Men take precautions against COVID-19 for the people they love

Of those taking safety measures, married men (40%) and those with children under 18 (42%) are more likely to be concerned with spreading to loved ones compared to the average.

Most Men Optimistic About the Future Despite COVID-19

While 64% don’t see an end to the COVID-19 outbreak in sight, the majority (71%) still remain optimistic about the future as the world continues to battle COVID-19, suggesting the pandemic hasn’t dampened spirits completely.

Methodology:

Key findings of an online survey conducted among a national probability sample consisting of a weighted total of 1,180 American males 18 years of age and older, living in the continental United States.

The total sample data is nationally representative regarding age, gender, ethnicity and educational attainment. The online survey was conducted by YouGov and completed between July 31st- August 3rd, 2020. The margin of error (MOE) for the total sample at the 95% confidence level is +/- 2.91 percentage points.

