Wisconsin coronavirus cases, deaths, positive percentage and hospitalizations up

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - There were significant increases in all of the metrics we’re following in the coronavirus pandemic in Wisconsin.

The state Department of Health Services reported 11,844 test results -- the first time in five days the state had more than 10,000 tests and the most since August 13.

There were 981 positive cases identified, or 8.28% of those tests. It’s the most new cases identified in 24 hours since August 14. It puts the 7-day and 14-day averages for that percentage back on upward trends -- a reversal from yesterday. New cases were identified in 58 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

The death toll rose by 8 -- the most in five days -- to 1,130. A total of 9 deaths were reported in Marathon, Milwaukee (4), Racine, Walworth, Waukesha and Wood counties. Outagamie County’s death toll was revised downward to 19 after further review.

That’s still 1.5% of known cases.

There are still 7,534 active cases (9.8%) while 67,902 people who were infected with the coronavirus are considered recovered.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 rose by 61 patients. There are now 5,878 people (7.7% of known cases) who’ve been hospitalized for the disease caused by the coronavirus. We’ll report how many patients are currently in hospitals as soon as we get that figure.

Here is how positive tests for coronavirus and deaths from COVID-19 look month-by-month, with the cumulative totals and monthly change:

Positive cases/change Deaths/change September 1 70,462 (+16,460) 1,122 (+175) August 1 54,002 (+24,803) 947 (+179) July 1 29,199 (+10,656) 786 (+191) June 1 18,543 (+11,229) 595 (+268) May 1 7,314 (+5,764) 327 (+303) April 1 1,550 (+1,549) 24 (+24) March 1 1 n/a

[CLICK HERE to find a community testing site]

On Action 2 News This Morning, Prevea president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai countered a misleading claim spreading on social media that only 6% of reported COVID-19 deaths are the result of the virus.

“The 6 percent they’re talking about is when COVID-19 is the only diagnosis listed on a death certificate--which honestly is pretty rare. A lot of times, or most of the time when somebody passes away, there are multiple factors involved in that. Usually, the things that we would list would be COVID-19, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, would be there. If you think about 70 percent or more of Americans having a comorbidity, the likelihood of something else being listed is pretty high.”

He continued, “If you look at a lot of our patients--and we’ve said this from day one--who are the people who are going to die from COVID-19? They likely have some kind of underlying health condition. People with underlying health conditions live a pretty long life, not as long as others. But if you look at obesity and you look at Green Bay, for example, if you have a certain body mass index that puts you in the obesity category, you’re at higher risk of dying of COVID-19. If COVID-19 wasn’t there, you’d probably live a lot longer.” (Click here for the complete interview).

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services introduced a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

County case numbers (counties with new cases or deaths are in bold) are as reported by the DHS. State numbers can vary from county health department numbers, which are updated at different times:

Wisconsin

Adams - 119 cases (+7) (3 deaths)

Ashland - 36 cases (+2) (1 death)

Barron - 372 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 46 cases (+1) (1 death)

Brown - 5,469 cases (+93) (58 deaths)

Buffalo - 67 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 40 cases (2 deaths)

Calumet - 513 cases (+11) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 350 cases (+3)

Clark – 246 cases (+5) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 361 cases (+10) (2 deaths)

Crawford – 104 cases (+2)

Dane – 5,520 cases (+91) (40 deaths)

Dodge – 1,188 cases (+26) (5 deaths)

Door - 134 cases (+6) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 257 cases (+5)

Dunn - 179 cases (+4)

Eau Claire - 825 cases (+24) (6 deaths)

Florence - 27 cases (+2)

Fond du Lac - 1,157 cases (+37) (9 deaths)

Forest - 78 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Grant - 434 cases (17 deaths)

Green - 270 cases (1 death)

Green Lake - 94 cases (+2)

Iowa - 121 cases

Iron - 123 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jackson - 76 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 923 cases (+21) (6 deaths)

Juneau - 238 cases (+39) (1 death)

Kenosha - 2,979 cases (+12) (63 deaths)

Kewaunee - 188 cases (+7) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 1,202 cases (+20) (1 death)

Lafayette - 185 cases

Langlade - 84 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 84 cases (+1) (1 death)

Manitowoc - 535 cases (+17) (2 deaths)

Marathon - 784 cases (+6) (14 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 614 cases (+4) (6 deaths)

Marquette - 90 cases (1 death) (cases revised -1 by state)

Menominee - 29 cases

Milwaukee – 24,189 (+110) (493 deaths) (+4)

Monroe - 286 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Oconto - 430 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Oneida - 216 cases (+4)

Outagamie - 1,940 cases (+74) (19 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Ozaukee - 926 cases (+27) (18 deaths)

Pepin - 47 cases (+1)

Pierce - 293 cases (+2) (5 deaths)

Polk - 171 cases (2 deaths)

Portage - 633 cases (+30) (1 death)

Price - 36 cases

Racine - 4,026 cases (+20) (90 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 51 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,704 cases (+18) (26 deaths)

Rusk - 24 cases (1 death)

Sauk - 650 cases (+6) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 162 cases (+2)

Shawano – 271 cases (+3)

Sheboygan - 1,069 cases (+32) (9 deaths)

St. Croix - 645 cases (+8) (7 deaths)

Taylor - 112 cases (+8) (3 deaths)

Trempealeau - 421 cases (+10) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 103 cases (+9) (cases revised -4 by state)

Vilas - 111 cases (+6)

Walworth - 1,712 cases (+9) (28 deaths)

Washburn – 69 cases (+4)

Washington - 1,622 cases (29 deaths)

Waukesha - 5,607 cases (+39) (75 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca - 684 cases (+21) (17 deaths)

Waushara - 164 cases (+10) (2 deaths)

Winnebago - 1,555 cases (+27) (21 deaths)

Wood - 472 cases (+14) (3 deaths) (+1)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 16 cases

Baraga - 6 cases

Chippewa - 37 cases

Delta – 132 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Dickinson – 64 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 134 cases (1 death)

Houghton – 66 cases (+4) (1 death) (+1)

Iron – 33 cases (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 5 cases

Mackinac - 29 cases

Marquette - 212 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 222 cases (+3)

Ontonagon – 34 cases (+1)

Schoolcraft - 14 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

