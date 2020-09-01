Advertisement

Wausau School District starts parent teacher conferences

Virtual learning for the district starts Tuesday, September 8.
By Kassandra Sepeda and Bridget Fargen
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Tuesday, September 1, parents and students in the Wausau School District will meet with teachers ahead of the new school year.

Virtual learning for the district starts Tuesday, September 8. From Monday through Thursday this week, the district will hold in person conferences with parents. The goal is to lay out expectations for the virtual start of the school year, help with technology, and answer questions parents may have.

“Staff will take some time and make sure they can get into their online classroom, so next week when we start our curriculum, we have success. And lastly just to go over our expectations for the year. As we move into this year, we do have high expectations for our students,” said Principal Rob Phelps of Horace Mann Middle School.

Mr. Phelps said the district expects to return to more traditional grading covering the same amount of the curriculum as a “normal year.”

As for what to bring to the conferences, nothing is required but the district suggests a backpack or box. Some teachers will be handing out books, packets or Chromebooks for students.

It’s also important to update your child’s contact information.

The students age and grade will determine how long the meeting will be. Most will last between 30 and 45 minutes.

If parents still have not scheduled a meeting the district says there’s still time. Parents are advised to reach out to your child’s school.

