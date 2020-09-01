Advertisement

Social media and the 2020 election: What’s being done to help voters

Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In March, Facebook created a COVID-19 Information Center, which has been providing trusted information from health authorities about the pandemic. Now the same approach will be used to help people this election season. The Voting Information Center will give millions of people accurate information about voting, while also giving them the tools they need to register and make their voices heard. The goal is to help register 4 million voters this year using Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, so they can hold our leaders accountable. This goal is double the estimated 2 million people they helped register in both 2018 and 2016.

With COVID-19 forcing many states to make changes to voting, 62% of potential voters said they believe people will need more information on how to vote this year than they needed in previous elections. On Tuesday, Facebook’s Emily Dalton Smith joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to talk about the new Voting Information Center and their goal to provide voters with clear, accurate and authoritative information.  The Voting Information Center will also be a place where people can get information about registering to vote, or requesting an absentee or mail-in ballot, depending on the rules in their state. People will also be able to see local election alerts from their officials about changes to the voting process.

THE VOTING INFORMATION CENTER WILL INCLUDE:

·       Posts from verified local election authorities with announcements and changes to the voting process. People can also choose to receive notifications for these alerts.

·       Guidance on registration and who’s eligible to vote.

·       Information on how to request an absentee ballot (vote by mail), guidance for military and overseas voters, and dates and polling places for early voting.

·       Information and links to help people plan their vote on Election Day, including when to vote, where to vote, and whether there are ID requirements.

