Smiles behind masks as students at Athens Elementary head back to school

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - The moment everyone has been waiting for since school officially let out after abruptly being interrupted by a pandemic: the first day of the 2020-2021 school year arrived.

“We had many, many, many meetings and we made plans and then the next day we made new plans and then we got more data and we made new plans,” said Athens Elementary School Principal, Joy Redmann. “We finally came to a day where we are just celebrating today and welcomed the kids back with just happy hearts.”

Sept. 1, 2020 Mrs. Kathy Luther talks with her new class of first grade students about how the buses will work, now that they are staggered with fewer kids on board at a time. (WSAW Emily Davies)

Lots of things are different this year. Everyone is required to wear a mask while inside and it is recommended while outside, but not required. Lunch hours and buses are staggered. Desks are spread out and kids are told to keep their hands to themselves.

“They seemed so much more comfortable than we even anticipated,” she explained. “They came with their masks on. They came with positive attitudes. They were excited about their shoes and their backpacks just like any other normal year.”

Teachers like Kathy Luther said there were a lot of thoughts leading up to the first day.

“I had a lot of questions about today and I wasn’t totally sure of how it would go because we have a lot of changes that we need to do with our children and so I was a little excited, a little nervous even though I’m a veteran teacher, but I thought it went pretty well,” the first-grade teacher said.

Her class told NewsChannel 7 that they had a very good day. They gave Mrs. Luther a “five star rating.” They said it was very different than kindergarten because they get their own books and desks.

However, it was not all smiles, at least not right away. Some students said they were concerned going into this first day because it was a new class, though others were not nervous at all. One student said he did not think they were going to have recess, but they did. Several students said wearing a mask was not too bad because they were already used to wearing one at daycare. Teachers tried to make the school experience as normal as possible while being safe.

“I think every day is going to get better after the first day because you’re going to keep reviewing and children are good at remembering things, probably better than adults at times,” Luther said.

Redmann said, of course given the world as it is currently, they do have concerns about whether they did enough planning to keep kids and staff safe and keep education levels high at the same time, but she said it feels really good to be back as she waved goodbye to students who ran into their parents’ arms.

“I think there will be a lot of people who will get a good night’s sleep tonight, including staff,” Redmann concluded. “So. it’s just been an exciting day. A day full of new norms.”

