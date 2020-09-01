Smart shopping tips for online marketplace

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s no secret that COVID-19 has caused massive disruptions to our lives, with many families finding themselves under financial stress. In fact, a recent survey found that six in 10 Americans said they need another economic impact payment in order to make ends meet.

Online marketplaces like OfferUp & letgo have seen a major increase in activity since the start of the pandemic, with parents teaching from home, workers outfitting home offices and people turning their basements and backyards into home gyms. People are turning to OfferUp & letgo to find the items they need and make money to increase their income as the economy shifts.

So, what are the hottest items people are making money from? What has seen the biggest increase in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic? Why should online marketplaces be family’s best option to supplement their income? Smart shopping Trae Bodge has the answers. She joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Tuesday to discuss:

The most popular and widely searched for items during the pandemic

How to get the most money for your unwanted items

How OfferUp & letgo can help create a sense of community and neighborliness

Ways to ensure a safe and seamless transaction

For more information visit: OFFERUP.COM

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.