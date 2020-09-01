Advertisement

Smart shopping tips for online marketplace

Making extra cash from selling your unwanted items
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s no secret that COVID-19 has caused massive disruptions to our lives, with many families finding themselves under financial stress. In fact, a recent survey found that six in 10 Americans said they need another economic impact payment in order to make ends meet.

Online marketplaces like OfferUp & letgo have seen a major increase in activity since the start of the pandemic, with parents teaching from home, workers outfitting home offices and people turning their basements and backyards into home gyms. People are turning to OfferUp & letgo to find the items they need and make money to increase their income as the economy shifts.

So, what are the hottest items people are making money from? What has seen the biggest increase in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic? Why should online marketplaces be family’s best option to supplement their income? Smart shopping Trae Bodge has the answers. She joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Tuesday to discuss:

  • The most popular and widely searched for items during the pandemic
  • How to get the most money for your unwanted items
  • How OfferUp & letgo can help create a sense of community and neighborliness
  • Ways to ensure a safe and seamless transaction

For more information visit:  OFFERUP.COM

Politics

Social media and the 2020 election: What’s being done to help voters

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The Voting Information Center will give millions of people accurate information about voting, while also giving them the tools they need to register and make their voices heard.

News

Updated: 24 minutes ago
News

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

Updated: 35 minutes ago
News

Wisconsin coronavirus cases, deaths, positive percentage and hospitalizations up

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
There were significant increases across the key metrics.

News

CDC has not reduced the death count related to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Some widely shared social media posts suggest the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “backpedaled” on the number of deaths caused by COVID-19, but an AP Fact Check finds that’s not true.

News

1 dead, 1 facing charges in Adams County crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
One person is dead and another is facing charges after an accident in Adams County early Sunday morning.

News

Pence plans Labor Day visit to La Crosse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit La Crosse on Labor Day, the White House announced on Tuesday.

News

Central Wisconsin Airport to receive $16M safety and infrastructure grant

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
A number of Wisconsin airports will receive the federal grant money, including the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee. CWA is set to receive $16,067,248 to rebuild a runway and taxiway and rehabilitate another taxiway.

News

Despite fears, Wisconsin elections leader says state ready

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The chief elections official in the presidential battleground of Wisconsin said Tuesday that the state is prepared for the November election, despite fears over security, the coronavirus pandemic and the U.S. Postal Service’s ability to process an expected record-high number of mailed-in absentee ballots.