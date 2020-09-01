Advertisement

Pence plans Labor Day visit to La Crosse

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit La Crosse on Labor Day, the White House announced on Tuesday.

The Pence visit was announced just as President Donald Trump arrived in Wisconsin where he was visiting Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake and subsequent protests and violence that saw two demonstrators killed. A 17-year-old faces first-degree homicide charges.

Pence plans to visit Dairyland Power Cooperative and deliver remarks, the White House said. No other details were released.

Pence was scheduled to be in Wisconsin Aug. 29 to deliver a commencement speech at Wisconsin Lutheran College. But the college canceled the remarks, citing the unrest in nearby Kenosha. More than 270 faculty, students and alumni had also objected to Pence delivering the remarks, signing a letter opposing the visit.

Gov. Tony Evers and others had asked Trump not to visit Kenosha on Tuesday, but he ignored the requests.

Pence was last in Wisconsin on Aug. 19 when he toured Tanckcraft in Darien. That visit corresponded with the Democratic National Convention.

