Local Red Cross volunteers helping with Hurricane Laura aftermath

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Wausau Red Cross executive director Wendy Savage is gearing up to travel to Louisiana on Tuesday, to help provide relief efforts toward Hurricane Laura. When Wendy arrives in town, she will learn what she will be doing, and where she’ll be going.

“I really don’t know where I’ll be located but what I’ll be doing is working with elected officials. Making sure that they know what the Red Cross is doing. Seeing if there any unmet needs, see if there are issues that need to be resolved,” Savage said.

There are two other central Wisconsinites that will be in Louisiana with Wendy, plus many other volunteers from all around the nation.

“There’s probably about a thousand right now, there may be more coming. We tend to do it in waves,” Savage added.

Wendy has given relief in two other storms. In her experience, she says that the trip can also challenge you emotionally.

“There’s a lot of destruction that goes on. You go down and you can’t believe it you know? So two weeks is a long time,” Savage explained.

Despite the tough task ahead, the Red Cross volunteers are determined to get help to the people who need it. For Hurricane Laura, and whatever comes next.

“I know that we have good people on the ground and you just trust. You just do your job the best you can and that’s what makes it work,” Savage stated. “It’s not a job it’s a lifestyle we’re always kind of ready,” she added.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.