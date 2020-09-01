Advertisement

It’s a Red Alert at the Grand Theater

It’s a nationwide effort to show the struggles of entertainment during the pandemic
Grand Theater in Wausau
Grand Theater in Wausau
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Grand Theater in Wausau will be one of 1500 venues across the country lit up in red on Tuesday night.

The goal is to raise public awareness that the live events industry is on red alert for its very survival as theaters, concert tours, festivals, opera houses, trade shows and other live events along with film and television production remain closed or open on a very limited basis.

The industry is urgently asking congress to pass a bill that would offer economic relief to the live events industry.

