First Alert Weather: Dry today and tomorrow

By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies take over for most today, but we look to stay dry overall. Most areas are looking at a period of some sunshine this morning, and then most of midday will generally have mostly cloudy skies before seeing more sunshine return around the late afternoon and evening hours. We are also expecting to stay dry today, so that will be a step up from yesterday.

Temperatures look to stay below average today with upper 60s and low 70s expected. By tomorrow, we will see more sunshine returning and that will help to bring up temperatures into the low to mid 70s for most. Tomorrow will feel very nice outside, but we have another cold front heading our way for Thursday.

This could bring a few showers in the morning hours of Thursday before clearing out for the rest of the day. The chance for showers on Thursday morning is not as strong as yesterday, but we could still see a few showers here and there. This will keep temperatures suppressed for much of the rest of the week, but it will also bring a strong breeze locally. Expect a breezy Thursday but sunshine also looks to return for the afternoon hours.

