Economic Development Committee moves to other options for E. Thomas Street after Wausau neighbors voice concerns

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Economic Development Committee is meeting Tuesday night is rejecting proposals for development on East Thomas Street.

Members of the committee expressed concern over the sale of the land to the developer for just $1. Alder Lisa Rasmussen referenced neighbor’s concerns and suggested looking at selling the land to a developer at fair market value or looking at making the land into single-family homes. Neighbors in the area came to the meeting, some expressing emotional opposition to putting expensive apartments next to their homes.

The committee will now look into building 5-6 single-family homes instead.

Prior to the meeting, neighbors were hoping the committee would consider the negative feedback they got at a public meeting a few weeks ago and discuss other ideas instead. The city said they would hear the concerns of neighbors and plan to look at alternatives.

“We try to make each other’s homes look beautiful and have a nice community within the neighborhood I think,” said Mary Holmberg, who lives up against the property.

Holmberg’s family has owned a home next to the site for decades. She’s concerned 24 rental units in the area would take away from the soul of the block.

“It’s going to take away from that intimate, family-oriented neighborhood feel. We all live together and coexist really nicely. I think bringing in a higher-end luxury apartment complex would deter that,” she said.

They’re also concerned with the developer requesting the city sell the land for $1.

“It’s definitely frustrating hearing we might sell it to an out-of-town developer for a dollar…. Where our local community members being given the opportunity to purchase land for a dollar and maybe build their own single-family home,” Holmberg said.

Mayor Katie Rosenberg says they’re listening to these concerns.

“From my standpoint, the people have spoken, and they want to look at something else,” said Rosenberg.

A popular alternative neighbors suggest is building homes attracting families.

“I think having single-family residences or smaller duplexes but maintaining a distance between them rather than trying to fit as many people in a small area as we can,” said Holmberg.

“I don’t feel like we’re in a rush. There are all kind of opportunities ahead of us, and we want to make the right decision for the neighborhood and for our city,” she said.

Mayor Rosenberg also says there could be another call for proposals coming after the meeting.

Newschannel 7 reached out to the developer this afternoon, but we have not heard back yet. The committee meets again in October.

